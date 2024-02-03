Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.11.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 493.55%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 80,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.