Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$6.70

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WEED. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.59 to C$0.73 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$6.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$571.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.02. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$4.55 and a 12 month high of C$42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.11.

In related news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$31,186.62. 20.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

