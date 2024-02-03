Rosenblatt Securities Trims Calix (NYSE:CALX) Target Price to $45.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.64. Calix has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,408,000 after acquiring an additional 195,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,364,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,765,000 after buying an additional 298,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Calix by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,260,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Calix by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

