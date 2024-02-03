StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $913.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,028,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 422,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 38,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

