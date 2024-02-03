Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HOM.U has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$14.90.

Shares of TSE:HOM.U opened at C$11.49 on Tuesday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.99 and a 52-week high of C$15.09. The stock has a market cap of C$414.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.44%.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Daniel Martin Oberste acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,342.78. In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Daniel Martin Oberste acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,342.78. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 523,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,407,820.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 529,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,943. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

