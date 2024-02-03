Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at National Bankshares

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$38.83.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$32.79 and a 12-month high of C$40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.31.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.93 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.8907207 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 66.11%.

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo acquired 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,573.76. 47.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

