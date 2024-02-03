National Bankshares Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$34.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup set a C$35.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.72.

Get Keyera alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

Keyera Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$32.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$27.98 and a 52 week high of C$34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.49.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.17). Keyera had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.001224 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.