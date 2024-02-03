Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Desjardins

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CTS. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.19.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$4.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$995.14 million, a PE ratio of -97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.37. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.24 and a 52-week high of C$6.23.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$710.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$604.95 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. On average, analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5805627 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

