Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCHP. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.28.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $225,800,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,924 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 122.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,529,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,353,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.