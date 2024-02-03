XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Up 17.3 %

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. XBiotech has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 31,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

