M&G (LON:MNG) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 205 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&G to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 195 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of M&G to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 232.50 ($2.96).

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 220.60 ($2.80) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 219.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 205.01. The company has a market cap of £5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,225.56, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.35 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 232.40 ($2.95).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

