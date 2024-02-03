Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,550 at Barclays

Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 3,730 ($47.42) to GBX 3,550 ($45.13) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DGE. Citigroup cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,050 ($38.77) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($34.32) to GBX 2,500 ($31.78) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,435.71 ($43.68).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,936.50 ($37.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,779.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,676 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,779.50 ($48.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,806.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,041.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 4,848.48%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 289 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,860 ($36.36) per share, with a total value of £8,265.40 ($10,507.75). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 305 shares of company stock worth $872,152. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

