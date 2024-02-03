Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.29) price target on the oil production company’s stock.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Down 1.4 %

Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at GBX 100.70 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of £224.00 million, a P/E ratio of 287.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.23. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 81.29 ($1.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 217 ($2.76).

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Featured Articles

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

