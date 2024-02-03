Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.29) price target on the oil production company’s stock.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Down 1.4 %
Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at GBX 100.70 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of £224.00 million, a P/E ratio of 287.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.23. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 81.29 ($1.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 217 ($2.76).
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gulf Keystone Petroleum
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.