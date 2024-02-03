Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at CIBC

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Snowline Gold Stock Performance

SGD opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$833.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 0.90. Snowline Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.97.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.65 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Axel Gunther Ruediger Roehlig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$110,000.00. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowline Gold Company Profile

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

