Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Upgraded at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has C$7.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.25.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.87.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Equinox Gold

EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.88.

In related news, Director Gordon Campbell sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.27, for a total value of C$66,900.90. In other news, Director Gordon Campbell sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.27, for a total transaction of C$66,900.90. Also, Senior Officer Peter Jeremie Hardie sold 12,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.21, for a total value of C$88,430.65. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,767 shares of company stock valued at $470,222.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

