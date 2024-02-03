Research Analysts Set Expectations for DT Midstream, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DT Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.61. The consensus estimate for DT Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

DT Midstream Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DTM opened at $53.46 on Thursday. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

