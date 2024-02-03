Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Lifted by William Blair

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.62 per share.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $453.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $457.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.86. The company has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

