Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 3.3 %

WDO opened at C$8.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -109.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.03 and a 52 week high of C$9.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.62.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$69.70 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

