Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kemper Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kemper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kemper’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

KMPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kemper from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kemper has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,207,000 after acquiring an additional 104,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,701,000 after buying an additional 182,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,866,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,447,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 24.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,140,000 after acquiring an additional 852,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,125,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,584 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 10,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $691,758 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

