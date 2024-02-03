ImmunoGen, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMGN. William Blair downgraded ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim downgraded ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth $2,764,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth $5,667,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ImmunoGen

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 822,462 shares of company stock valued at $17,481,292. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Articles

