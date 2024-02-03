Brokers Offer Predictions for Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $34.14 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 43,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 629,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 150,550 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 55,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

