Freight Technologies Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 5th (NASDAQ:FRGT)

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, February 5th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGT opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. Freight Technologies has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $6.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Freight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Freight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

