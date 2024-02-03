Pembina Pipeline Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PPL. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.38.

Read Our Latest Report on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE PPL opened at C$45.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.23. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$47.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Pembina Pipeline

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,700.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.