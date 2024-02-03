Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Julie McEwan Purchases 26,386 Shares

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Free Report) insider Julie McEwan acquired 26,386 shares of Hostmore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £5,013.34 ($6,373.43).

Julie McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 29th, Julie McEwan bought 21,740 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £5,000.20 ($6,356.73).

On Thursday, November 30th, Julie McEwan bought 25,063 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £5,012.60 ($6,372.49).

Hostmore Stock Performance

Shares of MORE opened at GBX 18.48 ($0.23) on Friday. Hostmore plc has a 12 month low of GBX 12.07 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20.

Hostmore Company Profile

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

