Insider Buying: Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Acquires £24,416.70 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) insider David Anderson bought 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £24,416.70 ($31,040.81).

Hargreaves Services Stock Up 2.7 %

Hargreaves Services stock opened at GBX 490 ($6.23) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £160.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.33 and a beta of 0.92. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 378 ($4.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 490 ($6.23). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 432.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 440.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08.

Hargreaves Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 18 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Hargreaves Services’s payout ratio is currently 1,071.43%.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

