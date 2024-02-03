Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TC Energy Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TRP opened at $39.08 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of -651.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,243,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,625,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,924,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,411,027,000 after buying an additional 461,056 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,037,000 after buying an additional 3,740,495 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 68.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,801,000 after buying an additional 8,103,785 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,683.33%.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.