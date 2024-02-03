Insider Buying: Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Insider Buys £150,000 in Stock

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Rosehill purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £150,000 ($190,694.13).

Michael Rosehill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everyman Media Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Michael Rosehill purchased 500,000 shares of Everyman Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £280,000 ($355,962.37).

Everyman Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMAN stock opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.86) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.55 million, a P/E ratio of -843.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.69. Everyman Media Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 50.12 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.08).

About Everyman Media Group

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.