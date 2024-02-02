Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $565.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $565.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on META. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.30.

NASDAQ META traded up $81.60 on Friday, hitting $476.38. 45,551,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,305,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.85. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

