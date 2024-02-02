Equity Investment Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,259,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413,989 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 3.9% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.12% of AT&T worth $124,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 92,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,319,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,164,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.