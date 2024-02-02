Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,713 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,773,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $208.90 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

