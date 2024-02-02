New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 38,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 235,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 18.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 45,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in AT&T by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,896,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 103,658 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.96. 13,216,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,000,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. The company has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

