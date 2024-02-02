ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Buys 169,603 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 169,603 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 6.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Chevron worth $163,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Shares of CVX traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,352,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,179,248. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $174.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $287.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

