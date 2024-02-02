Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $5.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $496.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,167. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.49. The company has a market cap of $384.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $497.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

