Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 172,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 130,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.05.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $76.62. 2,373,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,617,153. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average is $70.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

