Warwick Investment Management Inc. Has $15.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTI traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $244.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $245.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

