Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 26,837 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $9,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,605,000 after buying an additional 2,564,802 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,543,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,734,000.

Shares of SPYG traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.48. 986,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,416. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.30.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

