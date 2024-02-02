Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,504 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 20.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 121,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 16.6% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 175,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $276.13. 1,030,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.93 and its 200-day moving average is $247.77. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $279.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $506.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

