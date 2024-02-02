Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.700-12.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stryker also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.70 to $12.00 EPS.

Stryker Trading Up 0.3 %

Stryker stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.50. 324,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,281. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.48. Stryker has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $342.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

