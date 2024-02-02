Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.730-3.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4 billion-$6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.4 billion. Fortive also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.73-3.85 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Fortive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.92.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.41. 959,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,690. Fortive has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $82.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

