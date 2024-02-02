Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 108.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of V stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $276.42. 1,335,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,591,379. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.77. The company has a market capitalization of $507.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $279.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

