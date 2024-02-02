Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 108.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of V stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $276.42. 1,335,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,591,379. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.77. The company has a market capitalization of $507.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $279.99.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
