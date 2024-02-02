New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $14.76 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 0.9% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Chubb by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CB traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.55. 571,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,618. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $248.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.68.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

