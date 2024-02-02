Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 6,327 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,755. The company has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.76.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

