Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 8.3% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 767,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after buying an additional 41,868 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 306,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after buying an additional 37,022 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 340,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after buying an additional 250,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.41. 5,991,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,080,307. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

