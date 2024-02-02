Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE AMT traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.75. 711,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $225.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.90. The company has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

