Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

Shares of CPT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,117. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.43 and its 200-day moving average is $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

