New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $10.75 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 27,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 922.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 613.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.47. 543,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,744. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

