Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 19,594 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,594 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $23,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 222,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.63. 2,887,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.36.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.