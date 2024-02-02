New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 122 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $17,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 322.8% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 52,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.63. 1,758,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,711. General Electric has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $137.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

