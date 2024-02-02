New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,301 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,055 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.39.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.08. 805,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.13. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $205.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.