Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $586,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $186,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 43.0% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in Visa by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $276.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.93 and a 200-day moving average of $247.77. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $279.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $507.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

